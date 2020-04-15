Actions during pandemic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It seems to me that a lot of time and money could be saved by boiling the presidential campaigning down to the following: We have witnessed extensive news coverage related to COVID-19 and the most effective ways of dealing with the pandemic. President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have gotten extensive coverage via their daily press conferences. Which of these individuals seems most knowledgeable, transparent, caring, competent or any other trait you deem important? If in your opinion, Trump is that person, then by all means vote for him. On the other hand, if Cuomo is that person, vote for Joe Biden because, like Cuomo, he is the candidate who readily would accept advice from experts in all applicable disciplines. Trump trusts his gut and the likes of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Biden will marshal input from the country's most knowledgeable and blend that into the best course of action for the United States. He is a team player, not a narcissist.
Rick Ashauer.
Richmond.
