Actions during pandemic

gauge fitness for office

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It seems to me that a lot of time and money could be saved by boiling the presidential campaigning down to the following: We have witnessed extensive news coverage related to COVID-19 and the most effective ways of dealing with the pandemic. President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have gotten extensive coverage via their daily press conferences. Which of these individuals seems most knowledgeable, transparent, caring, competent or any other trait you deem important? If in your opinion, Trump is that person, then by all means vote for him. On the other hand, if Cuomo is that person, vote for Joe Biden because, like Cuomo, he is the candidate who readily would accept advice from experts in all applicable disciplines. Trump trusts his gut and the likes of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Biden will marshal input from the country's most knowledgeable and blend that into the best course of action for the United States. He is a team player, not a narcissist.

Rick Ashauer.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email