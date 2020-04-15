Delay local elections
for the safety of all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The right to vote and to have our vote count is a right we hold most dear. Now we are in the middle of upheaval from the coronavirus, with many people out of work, people risking their lives to help others and high anxiety all around. Gov. Ralph Northam has announced he wants to postpone the May 5 municipal elections until Nov. 3. This would lessen the stress of dealing with the virus for the candidates, voters, poll workers and local registrars with an estimated 560 races in about 125 localities in Virginia.
There is little time left to apply for absentee ballots by April 28, then return them by May 5. This is a new and unfamiliar process for most voters. Many will not vote, understandably distracted with cases of coronavirus still on the rise.
During the reconvened session of the General Assembly on April 22, legislators will vote on the governor’s request. I urge them to approve his request as the most cautious and prudent way to run fair elections.
Tyla Matteson.
North Chesterfield.
