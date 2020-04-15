Reader proposes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent op-ed column, "Universal voting by mail is the vaccine for Virginia’s elections," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wrote: "Surely we can find a better way to let Americans participate in the most important contests before us — our elections." This notion is very laudable.

In this age of internet accessibility, we should introduce voting online by all eligible voters. Voters should be able to vote by entering their personal information, including ID in the form of a driver's license or such other ID (except Social Security number) for the purpose of security. This method will be just like the way people submitted the 2020 census forms online. This would be an easy and inexpensive way for voters to cast their ballots.

Jay Mittal.

Glen Allen.

