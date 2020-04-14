Reader questions reason

for eliminating voter ID

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The 2020 General Assembly passed and Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation eliminating the requirement to present a photo ID at a polling place before voting. The supporters of this legislation claim that having to show a photo ID is unfair to the poor and minorities. While I am all for making it as easy as possible for all qualified citizens to vote, I have yet to understand the rationale that showing a photo ID is discriminatory, and I have yet to see any statistics showing that this practice has discouraged voters. It is ironic that a Virginia citizen can’t enter any state government building, including the Capitol, without showing a photo ID, can’t purchase tobacco or alcoholic beverages, can’t board a commercial aircraft, can’t cash a check at most banks, can’t visit a doctor or hospital or perform many other day-to-day transactions without showing a photo ID. So, why is having a photo ID a burden to vote? I am awaiting an explanation.

Jeb Hockman.

Henrico.

