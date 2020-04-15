'Total authority' claim
should worry Americans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During the coronavirus pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and infected more than a half-million in the United States, the nation ponders who has the authority to lift the onerous but necessary restrictions on our daily lives. Is it the governors who decide for the citizens of their respective states, or is it the authority that resides in the White House?
On Monday, President Donald Trump weighed in, declaring that without any doubt, the power was his. What follows are three quotes, all from his marathon press conference:
“Let me just tell you very simply. I'm going to put it very simply. The president of the United States has the authority to do what the president has the authority to do, which is very powerful. The president of the United States calls the shots."
"They [governors] can't do anything without the approval of the president of the United States."
"When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total, and that's the way it's going to be. It's total. It's total. And the governors know that."
Since when does any president of these United States declare that his powers are “total?” These statements should terrify every single person in this country. They should not only worry our conservatives and libertarians and the far left, but every American.
This is a dismissal of the concept of popular sovereignty, of the democratic principle inherent in our Constitution and of our proud history. It leaves me wondering: What next? Where will this attempt at totalitarian government lead us? I shudder to think.
Norbert Mayr.
Prince George.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Norbert Mayr - I stopped paying attention to Trump's words long ago. He wears his ignorance on his sleeve, and his absurd belief that a president is a divine right monarch won't survive challenge in the courts regardless of their political leanings.
Steve, all it takes five judges who are in Trump’s corner, rather than on the side of democratic rule, and it would be a new game. There are many ways to rationalize underwriting “temporary” totalitarianism, and we have seen the horrid results many times in world history.
I hope that you are right, but what if you are not? How many of America’s Trump supporters would not approve Trump with more powers? The very fact that we are discussing the possibility of totalitarianism in America speaks volumes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.