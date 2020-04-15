'Total authority' claim

should worry Americans

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

During the coronavirus pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and infected more than a  half-million in the United States, the nation ponders who has the authority to lift the onerous but necessary restrictions on our daily lives. Is it the governors who decide for the citizens of their respective states, or is it the authority that resides in the White House?

On Monday, President Donald Trump weighed in, declaring that without any doubt, the power was his. What follows are three quotes, all from his marathon press conference:

“Let me just tell you very simply. I'm going to put it very simply. The president of the United States has the authority to do what the president has the authority to do, which is very powerful. The president of the United States calls the shots."

"They [governors] can't do anything without the approval of the president of the United States."

"When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total, and that's the way it's going to be. It's total. It's total. And the governors know that."

Since when does any president of these United States declare that his powers are “total?” These statements should terrify every single person in this country. They should not only worry our conservatives and libertarians and the far left, but every American.

This is a dismissal of the concept of popular sovereignty, of the democratic principle inherent in our Constitution and of our proud history. It leaves me wondering: What next? Where will this attempt at totalitarian government lead us? I shudder to think.

Norbert Mayr.

Prince George.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email