Universal voting by mail

untested, perhaps unsafe

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If one applies Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's analogy of universal voting by mail to a vaccine for Virginia's elections as he wrote in his recent op-ed column, "Universal voting by mail is the vaccine for Virginia’s elections," then one also must apply the lab conditions under which a vaccine is tested and approved. The primary goal in the lab is assessing safety. At the moment, Virginia has no safety net in place for universal voting by mail. Combine this idea with Gov. Ralph Northam's desire to dispense with voter ID, then Virginia is at a very dangerous intersection.

Nell Cobb.

Manakin-Sabot.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email