Universal voting by mail
untested, perhaps unsafe
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If one applies Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's analogy of universal voting by mail to a vaccine for Virginia's elections as he wrote in his recent op-ed column, "Universal voting by mail is the vaccine for Virginia’s elections," then one also must apply the lab conditions under which a vaccine is tested and approved. The primary goal in the lab is assessing safety. At the moment, Virginia has no safety net in place for universal voting by mail. Combine this idea with Gov. Ralph Northam's desire to dispense with voter ID, then Virginia is at a very dangerous intersection.
Nell Cobb.
Manakin-Sabot.
How will presenting a valid ID at the polls make voting more secure? Or, conversely, how would anybody vote using somebody else’s identification? I never understood how this was supposed to be possible.
