EPA rollbacks threaten
health, environment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During the recent legislative session, I was glad to see members of the General Assembly make good on their commitments to prioritize our environment and take bold steps to combat climate change. These legislators acted to fill the vacuum created by nonexistent federal leadership.
Now, in the wake of a global pandemic, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking steps to undermine and roll back vital environmental regulations under the guise of crisis response. Industry interests — and their allies at the EPA — view this public health crisis as an opportunity to create loopholes they can exploit for years to come.
However, the truth is that our collective health and safety relies on the ability to respond to both of these threats.
Any effort to frame loosening environmental enforcement as a part of collective response to COVID-19 is misleading and exploitative. The EPA is charged with protecting human and environmental health. It cannot be allowed to utilize this crisis as a means to abandon its mission.
Recently, the EPA rolled back a 2012 gas mileage standard intended to cut carbon emissions and save Americans money at the pump. The new, weaker standard puts the United States at the back of the pack in terms of fuel efficiency for cars, threatens public health and our economy, and will cost American consumers $40 billion more to get from Point A to Point B.
Along with this effort, the EPA has largely halted enforcement of environmental law, including clean air and clean water standards.
It is pure negligence for the EPA to ignore the health concerns associated with emissions and industry pollution. Carbon dioxide emissions increase the risk of asthma, respiratory problems and premature death. While these risks have stunning implications for a country being ravaged by a respiratory virus and for those infected, the decision to halt enforcement in the wake of a global health crisis subverts all reason.
Salwa Sheibany.
Richmond.
