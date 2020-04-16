Kudos to RTD for sharing
lifesaving medical story
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to the RTD for placing the extraordinary story about Dr. Drew Jones front and center in the Thursday newspaper. For nonmedical readers, the story explained how the physician connected his knowledge, his VCU lab experience and his desire to save a patient, which ended in a positive outcome. Kudos to Dr. Jones, Bon Secours and the VCU School of Medicine. The reporting by Eric Kolenich helps many of us understand the way this virus can be lethal. And, it should help silence the naysayer politicians. Keep up the good work.
Sally H. Bolte.
Henrico.
