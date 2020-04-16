Pandemic spurs focus

on doing best with less

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

RTD Associate Opinions Editor Chris Gentilviso’s recent editorial, “The Essentials,” correctly challenged Gov. Ralph Northam and members of the General Assembly to “focus on the essentials.” Where they were giddy with joy and expectations in January, the pandemic has brought them back to reality in April.

At the same time, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised a 3.3% world economic growth to a 3.0% shrinkage. Appropriately, local leaders of Henrico, Chesterfield and Richmond have scaled back aggressive budgets to recognize losses in employment and taxes as a result of shutdown impacts.

President Donald Trump is recommending withholding payments to the World Health Organization for what he says is its failure to carry out its basic duty of sharing health threats in timely manner to all nations.

Could it be possible that governments at all levels are backing off of their lofty political goals and, as Gentilviso suggests, focusing on tasks at hand by downsizing and simply doing their jobs better with less?

This might be the one good thing that comes from COVID-19.

Rhonda Lee.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email