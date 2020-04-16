Pandemic spurs focus
on doing best with less
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
RTD Associate Opinions Editor Chris Gentilviso’s recent editorial, “The Essentials,” correctly challenged Gov. Ralph Northam and members of the General Assembly to “focus on the essentials.” Where they were giddy with joy and expectations in January, the pandemic has brought them back to reality in April.
At the same time, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised a 3.3% world economic growth to a 3.0% shrinkage. Appropriately, local leaders of Henrico, Chesterfield and Richmond have scaled back aggressive budgets to recognize losses in employment and taxes as a result of shutdown impacts.
President Donald Trump is recommending withholding payments to the World Health Organization for what he says is its failure to carry out its basic duty of sharing health threats in timely manner to all nations.
Could it be possible that governments at all levels are backing off of their lofty political goals and, as Gentilviso suggests, focusing on tasks at hand by downsizing and simply doing their jobs better with less?
This might be the one good thing that comes from COVID-19.
Rhonda Lee.
Richmond.
Rhonda Lee,
You're misinformed...Trump is withholding WHO funding because he wants to deflect from his failures.....He's blaming China, Democrats, The WHO and anyone else he can think of...He's the president who says he takes no responsibility....For anything.
