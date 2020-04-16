State agency name change
a waste of taxpayer money
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam have approved changing the name of the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) to the Department of Wildlife Resources. This change is intended to increase revenues and align with other states. The change is not needed and it is an unnecessary expense in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency.
The impact statement when this bill was filed stated: “The fiscal impact of this bill is indeterminate. However, DGIF anticipates incurring a minimum of $300,000 in expenditures.” This is a gross underestimate of the actual cost to change uniforms, signage, literature, forms and web presence.
The DGIF was formed in 1918 and is responsible for the management of inland fisheries, wildlife and recreational boating for the commonwealth of Virginia. The name has worked for more than 100 years.
Executive Director Ryan Brown stated that the name change will align Virginia with many other states. While there are differences in the responsibilities of similar agencies, only 20 of those 50 states' agencies use “Wildlife” in their name. If the intent is to make the name like those in other states, why where terms such as “Natural Resources” (19 states) or either “Fish & Game" or "Fish & Wildlife" (22 states) not considered?
Virginia does not need to spend this money, especially during and immediately after the coronavirus crisis. Nothing is broken. The stated premise for the use of “wildlife” is not justified — the agency also serves the needs of fishing and boating interests. If commercial interests want to increase participation in hunting, fishing and boating, they should use their money, not the taxpayers' money.
Jim Zeigler.
Mechanicsville.
