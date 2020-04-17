Driver privilege cards
paves way to voter fraud
Editor, times-Dispatch:
Our Virginia legislators and Gov. Ralph Northam have created the perfect storm for enabling massive voter fraud in the commonwealth.
Legislation signed into law requires the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to automatically register individuals to vote when they utilize DMV services. Other legislation signed into law removes the requirement to show photo IDs when voting. Lastly, legislation was passed authorizing the issuance of driver privilege cards to people illegally residing in our country. Those newly legislated licenses for immigrants require the back of the licenses to carry the statement that the license cannot be used for voting nor for receiving public benefits.
It has been reported that when the General Assembly is called back into session, Northam wants that statement removed so the driver privilege cards look more like the driver's licenses of legal citizens. Consequently, immigrants can be signed up to vote when obtaining their new licenses and there will be no way to discern whether or not they truly have the right to vote in our elections. This diminishes the impact of votes by those who are legal citizens by giving the right to vote to people illegally living in the commonwealth. A nationwide voter ID law is needed to thwart this effort to give noncitizens the ability to vote in our elections.
Marcia Sugumele.
Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.