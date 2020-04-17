Know the rules
for safe walking
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Walking, walking, walking. Everyone is reconnecting with the joy of walking — in the neighborhood, in the parks, on city streets and school tracks. You wouldn't have thought that's a problem, but it is. More people are walking and I'm sure if you're walking, you've noticed the difference. What's the problem? People just don't know proper walking rules. On a street with no sidewalks, walk facing traffic. In parks and on trails, keep to the right. On school tracks, everyone should be moving in the same direction, just as runners/hurdlers do. If you're walking facing traffic and someone is walking toward you on the same side, move to the other side of the road, but watch for traffic.
Now, more than ever, is the time to play it safe as we practice social distancing.
Joe Cupurdija.
Mechanicsville.
