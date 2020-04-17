Overcoming language
barrier up to individual
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read a recent news story in the RTD, "Language gap complicating messaging on viral outbreak," about a lack of translation of COVID-19 information for people who have come to Virginia from other countries. The story reports that there often is no translation available for immigrants to learn about what is going on around them, and some people in the story say that multilingual communications from state and local governments have been lacking.
Having lived in France for more than 30 years, I must say I do not think it is the fault of the government. We had to learn French in order to interact with our neighbors, watch or listen to the news, help our children with their homework, shop and communicate with our children's teachers, friends or principals. We never would have fit in without knowledge of the French language. The French schools had no special English language help for our children. When our children started school, it was sink or swim. They learned to swim. They learned it so well that one now teaches French in a private school and another is a French university professor.
Many people have made a great effort to get to the United States. What is keeping them from expending that same effort to learn English? Why all that effort to come here if they are not going to learn our language and be able to fully enter the American way of life? Why depend on some one else to translate for them? With counties and cities making drastic cuts to budgets, is it logical that localities would increase spending for something that people can do for themselves?
The story ended with a quote from Luis Oyola, a community organizer at Legal Aid Justice Center: "There is no excuse." I maintain there is no excuse for immigrants not to learn English.
Beverly McCullough.
North Chesterfield.
