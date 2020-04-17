Reader praises Morrissey

for face mask donation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who called upon his connections to donate 500 face masks to nonprofit organizations in Virginia.

That type of leadership and act of kindness made a huge impact in the community we serve, especially during these unprecedented times where there is a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment.

I am thankful to Morrissey for leading the way and fighting for others with his actions as his voice.

Cherita Johnson.

Chesterfield.

