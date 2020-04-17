Will regulations be eased

to stimulate recovery?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With all the attention being given to reopening the economy, we have to ask the question: What is the government’s role in the economy? The short answer is: very little. The government’s role, be it local or federal, is to eliminate roadblocks and encourage a free market — nothing more, nothing less. Since the COVID-19 slowdown started, we have seen the government relax rules and restrictions, such as industrial N95 masks being used in hospitals, and fast-tracking medicine approvals and developments. This brings up an interesting question: Why did we need these rules in the first place? And will the government be willing to relax restrictions to help businesses reopen, such as health department checks for barbers and restaurants that have been closed for 30 to 45 days? These are the questions we should be asking.

Joe Paschal.

South Hill.

