Hanson shares views
tempered in history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you for publishing the op-ed columns by Victor Davis Hanson. He is a clear-eyed, thoughtful, erudite scholar of both history and current events. His observations are grounded in the lessons that human history has taught us. As George Santayana wrote, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." So much of what is promoted today to meet the challenges we face, including but not confined to the coronavirus, is based on short-term thinking without regard to historical precedent or long-term consequences, including unintended ones. (Does everyone remember how plastic bags were going to save our forests? They now threaten our oceans and landfills and we are going back to paper bags.)
Please keep Hanson in your lineup. His solid thinking and advice should be read by all and followed.
Kirby D. Smith.
Midlothian.
(1) comment
Hanson is a right wing loon... PERIOD and THE END... ~~~ Bob
