Put care of others
above instinct to hoard
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many of our experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic are universal: Zoom calls, using the word “unprecedented” and deciding how much toilet paper we need. I am unconcerned that I only have two rolls of toilet paper left for my household, despite the fact that my grocery store has not stocked any for some time. But as a fundraiser, I am concerned about a different “toilet paper” conundrum.
This pandemic forces me to think about the economic response needed in this unprecedented global challenge and my responsibility to Urban Hope (an affordable housing agency) to access relief funds to protect our tenants from homelessness. If we look at funding the way we now look at toilet paper, how should I determine how much I need? I do not want to hoard, exacerbating the shortage for others, but I sure do not want to be caught without any toilet paper. Should I use the toilet paper in the storage closet? Should I shoulder out someone in line for the government-issued toilet paper? If I am honest, those I am responsible for only need three squares right now. But what if there is no toilet paper being given out in three months when we need more?
The greatest gift that COVID-19 might give us is remembering what is essential for life: shelter, food, health and love. Do we have the courage to admit that some of our toilet paper is more essential for someone else? I confess that my self-preservation instincts have tempted me to hoard “toilet paper” — just in case. Yet my desire to commit to the common good has me longing to address scarcity with sharing instead of hoarding, so that everyone can have a home, daily bread and the love we need.
Lawson Wijesooriya.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The hoarding is a sad commentary on our society that is all about ME, ME, ME... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.