Reader decries use of

business 'scare tactic'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently received in the mail an advertisement card from a well-known local real estate agent. The main theme of the mailing was that now is the time to sell your house because: "Right now, there is a shortage of inventory but, despite the current uncertainty, homes are still selling very well. When this crisis is over, it is likely that the supply of inventory will increase substantially and could lower the demand for your house."

To me, this is using scare tactics regarding the COVID-19 crisis to further the real estate agent's business. I am saddened, disgusted and angered by this preying on fear. I wish not to see such a thing again and I hope that it is an anomaly. I hope we are better than this.

R. Nurnberg.

Richmond.

