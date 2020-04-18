Solar industry needs aid
to meet clean energy goals
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Like many American businesses, the solar industry has been hit hard by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. In Virginia, solar employment had increased to nearly 4,500 workers statewide at the end of 2019, only to decline by about 25% in the past month.
Gov. Ralph Northam signed the Virginia Clean Economy Act on April 11, a law that requires a massive build-out of solar infrastructure over the coming years. Now Congress needs to do its part to make sure we still have a solar industry capable of delivering on this promise.
The next round of federal stimulus spending should include two provisions for the solar industry. First, it should put the investment tax credit back up to 30%, where it was this past year, and keep it there for the next five years. That will help solar companies of all sizes and their customers.
Second, Congress should offer customers the choice of either the tax credit or the same amount in cash, so customers without a tax liability still can benefit. In an economic downturn like this, many customers and the financial institutions that traditionally funded solar projects won’t be able to use tax credits. Congress gave customers this option during the previous recession; the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 got the solar industry off the ground and helped it to become one of the fastest-growing industries in America — at least, until this year.
The Virginia solar industry is counting on Democratic U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and our members of the House of Representatives to help us survive this difficult year and to give us the tools we need to thrive so we can do our part in the transition to clean energy.
Anthony E. Smith.
CEO, Secure Futures.
Ivy Main.
Renewable Energy Chair, Sierra Club — Virginia Chapter.
