Farmers head long list
of food safety heroes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A crisis like we are experiencing makes us realize who the real heroes are. The real heroes are not people who typically get the fame and fortune, like Hollywood actors and professional athletes. The real heroes are the people who keep us safe, healthy and fed. Obviously members of the military, first responders, doctors, nurses and caregivers are at the top of the list of heroes — they risk their lives and health to care for and protect us every day. But there is another list of heroes who often are overlooked — the people who make sure we have food to eat every day. These forgotten heroes include the farmers who grow the food and raise the livestock; the people who work in packing sheds and processing plants; inspectors who make sure the food is safe; truck drivers who deliver the food; and grocery store employees including stockers, cashiers and baggers. While many people retreat to the comfort of their homes to telework, these people stay on the front lines to make sure we are fed. So, the next time you’re at the store and they don’t have what you want or you have to wait in a long line, instead of complaining, be thankful for all the food you do have and thank one of the people who helped get it to you.
Brett Richardson.
Mechanicsville.
