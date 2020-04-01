Marrs' proposals would
endanger Virginians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was appalled by the suggestions of Brad Marrs in his recent letter, "Did Northam overreach by closing schools?" that the decision to close Virginia schools should be left to local authorities. Is he serious? President Donald Trump just announced that even with the orders that people stay at home to control the spread of COVID-19, we might see as many as 200,000 deaths. As to Marrs' mind-blowing suggestions:
1. Let each school board decide? We live in an environment where school districts often disagree. If one district is closed and another remains open, this virus might spread across the whole area. How many deaths will one school district that makes the wrong decision cause?
2. The Virginia Board of Health has openly supported the closure of schools.
3. A special session of the General Assembly would be another opportunity to spread the virus among its members and their constituencies.
Marrs seems to be living in some bubble of “fake news.” This is a national emergency during which our citizens are dying in great numbers. Is he really proposing actions and activities that make the risk of spreading the virus at an even greater rate?
We want to survive this — then we will continue the education of our children and work to rebuild the economy. To do that, we need strong leadership to make national decisions. In case Marrs does not understand this, we are at war against this virus and we plan to win.
Jane Stafford.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.