Reader thinks Northam

'is way off the mark'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam acts as though he has the powers of a dictator. He seems to think he has the power to pick winners and losers during the COVID-19 crisis. Most would agree that social distancing, hand-washing and gatherings of fewer than 10 people are smart things to do. Northam, however, has gone off the rails shutting us down until June 10 without any idea what the future brings. He should follow the federal guidelines of April 30 for the shutdown to end, and then he could reassess. He is way off the mark as he decides what private businesses can do (i.e., privately owned RV parks) as long as they follow social distancing. Northam might have authority over state offices, parks and schools, but he needs to stay out of the business of picking winners and losers in the private sector. Perhaps someone will challenge him on the constitutionality of his edicts.

John Holden.

Disputanta.

