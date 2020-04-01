Taking hand-washing

to a different level

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I use Dial, an antibacterial soap, and a soft-bristled nail brush to scrub all the surfaces on my hands and wrists.

This is more aggressive and thorough than just rubbing the surfaces without the brush.

Another solution to sanitizing is to use the Cajun "hand sanitizer," Tabasco sauce. You will never touch your face.

Marshall Johnson.

Mechanicsville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email