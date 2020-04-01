Taking hand-washing
to a different level
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I use Dial, an antibacterial soap, and a soft-bristled nail brush to scrub all the surfaces on my hands and wrists.
This is more aggressive and thorough than just rubbing the surfaces without the brush.
Another solution to sanitizing is to use the Cajun "hand sanitizer," Tabasco sauce. You will never touch your face.
Marshall Johnson.
Mechanicsville.
