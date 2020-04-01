Words can empower
during time of crisis
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Words matter, especially now. Let’s end “social” distancing. Let’s begin “physical” distancing and social connectedness. Let’s end “shelter in place” and “stay at home” orders. Let’s begin a "Just the essentials" movement. Let’s end the front-page scorecard of cases and deaths. Let’s begin the front-page report card of front-line heroes (nurses, doctors, scientists and others working to battle and defeat the deadly virus; and retail staff, deliverers and others providing the essential goods and services). Let’s each do our part. We've got this.
Tom Byrd.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.