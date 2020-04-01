Words can empower

during time of crisis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Words matter, especially now. Let’s end “social” distancing. Let’s begin “physical” distancing and social connectedness. Let’s end “shelter in place” and “stay at home” orders. Let’s begin a "Just the essentials" movement. Let’s end the front-page scorecard of cases and deaths. Let’s begin the front-page report card of front-line heroes (nurses, doctors, scientists and others working to battle and defeat the deadly virus; and retail staff, deliverers and others providing the essential goods and services). Let’s each do our part. We've got this.

Tom Byrd.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email