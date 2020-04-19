Admiring spring beauty

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I prefer to look on the bright side of life and not focus too much on the negative. There is more going in the world than the COVID-19 virus. It is springtime in Virginia, and the trees are budding out and the daffodils are blooming among other flowers. So take a look at these and realize that things are going to be OK. There are other things, but springtime in Virginia is one of many things that are good in this world at this time.

Steve Burton.

Glen Allen.

