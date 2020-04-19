America will rebuild,
despite Trump's flailing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My wife and I recently had a good experience at Costco. The store took wonderful safety precautions and the customers (almost all wearing masks) fully cooperated.
The coronavirus situation is hard on everyone. Many carry extraordinary burdens, some exposing themselves to physical risks throughout their day. The Virginians I see, the people I know, are making the sacrifices and obeying the public health behavioral guidelines. They see the wisdom in all the medical information they are privy to, and in the guidance from state and local officials. Though they feel the pain of the quarantines in varying degrees, they realize that new sanitizing habits and staying apart eventually will help make the virus wither and die. The folks I know are determined to look after those in need and see this through. They are selfless.
Sadly, President Donald Trump does not share my neighbors’ perseverance or compassion. His daily briefings on the coronavirus often devolve into defensive political prattle as he tries to make himself the headline for the next news cycle. This past week, we saw new heights of arrogance and malfeasance as he tried to make the World Health Organization the scapegoat for the harm done by COVID-19 while he cut off funds for this prestigious institution’s vital medical services in the poorest, most strife-ridden parts of our world. These places are at particular risk at this moment. To neglect them is sinful, and any virus spread there soon will make its way to North America.
Then Trump insisted on emblazoning his name on the desperately needed nonpartisan congressionally appropriated aid checks that recently were sent out. He has no idea what this country is about. The American people will get through COVID-19. We will escape the Trump nightmare and we will rebuild this country.
Ben Ragsdale.
Richmond.
