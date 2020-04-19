Create programs now
to boost economy later
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read the RTD every morning. Recently, the newspaper began publishing daily articles concerning the fiscal responsibility of our state and local governments. All the articles have a consistent theme of cutting all unnecessary expenditures. Virginia’s private sector already has experienced a severe impact due to the restrictions placed on Virginia’s citizens in order to combat the coronavirus. Now the public sector is reducing its spending.
A successful economic system requires several activities to coexist. When things are going well, every component of the economy feeds off the other components and you have economic success. The coronavirus has caused huge components of our economy to not just slow down, but to stop. The economy will need a kick-start when these restrictions are removed, and our state and local governments need to provide that resource. Instead of cutting costs, we need investments in Virginia’s future during this downturn. We should be taking this time to develop and improve programs that create economic activities, which will in turn take us back to a successful economy. These programs need to be ready for implementation as soon as the restrictions are lifted. It will take months to design and make operational economic activity programs, so let’s use this time and money wisely. The faster the economy in Virginia returns to previrus levels, the faster the state and local governments can return to their current budgets. Everyone wins in this situation. We need to use this time and money wisely now to stimulate the economy after the shutdown so we get the return in the years to come.
Douglas A. Urquhart.
Henrico.
An example or two of the government programs that will give a springboard to the private sector economy would be helpful.
