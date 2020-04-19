People with disabilities
essential to workforce
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For those who have the luxury to shelter at home, there are thousands more who are not in a position to stay at home: our essential workforce.
Individuals employed in service industry jobs — keeping our communities operating during times of national crisis — are our essential workforce and make up the backbone of our society.
Individuals with disabilities and Direct Support Professionals (DSP) are part of this essential workforce and usually perform undervalued jobs. They are heroes whose contributions go undetected because they are invisible and voiceless as a result of disabling conditions that keep them in poverty, unable to compete in mainstream America.
No two heroes are the same. Some have distinguishing characteristics, use adaptive equipment or don’t look disabled at all — having a hidden disability. Regardless of disability, these individuals overcome barriers every day to live a life like yours.
Essential workers with disabilities are relied upon to conduct business as usual in times of crisis, using public transportation, volunteering for overtime and undesirable shifts — doing whatever it takes to get the job done.
DSPs provide support to essential workers with disabilities, which allows them to maintain employment and independence — with a goal of achieving full community inclusion. When DSPs perform their jobs right, they also are invisible.
It is time we acknowledge these essential workers’ heroic efforts, through policy and funding practices that reward their contributions. Our leaders must give voice to the voiceless: people with disabilities and DSPs who face health and economic challenges everyday whether there is a crisis or not, due to a social service system designed to keep our disabled poor and those who help them undervalued. Let us help make them invisible no more.
Nancy Mercer.
Annandale.
