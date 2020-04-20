Dog owners must respect
other users of Bandy Field
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Off-leash dogs are against the law in both Henrico County and the city of Richmond. Bandy Field is a multiuse park and leashes are required. The unleashed-dog-club that congregates at Bandy Field ferociously defends its desire to break this law because it’s a convenient place to toss the ball and socialize, and in doing so, these dog owners prevent others from fair use. During the coronavirus pandemic, this is even more problematic. How can I avoid getting within 6 feet of you when your dog is near me? Laws or land use designations should be properly changed through signed petitions and elected officials, not by taking advantage of the fact that the city doesn’t have enough resources to police you.
I’ve heard people say: “We don’t see that many walkers or joggers, so it’s OK.” That logic is backward. Pedestrians don’t go to Bandy Field, not because they don’t want to — it’s a lovely space — but because dogs are unleashed.
I've also heard: “Bandy Field is special. Neighbors mingle and dogs are dogs.” It is special, but it’s intended for all to share and we can’t. Mingle and let dogs interact in your backyard where it’s allowed or in a dog park, which Bandy Field is not.
And others say: “We only let our dogs off-leash in the middle, so we’re not bothering joggers along the perimeter.” It doesn’t matter where the off-leash club congregates, it’s impossible to avoid their dogs when they consistently wander away. It’s not our job to guess whether a dog is well-trained. It’s the dog owners' job to leash the dogs so we don’t have to guess.
Each of us has a right (and a need) to enjoy safe outdoor exercise, especially now. Dog owners must have some consideration and not further restrict the movement of their neighbors who also are struggling to through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rebecca Oliver.
Henrico.
