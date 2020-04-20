Fear of COVID-19 reality

can rob us of life

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am 74 years old and I had an epiphany of sorts a few years back. I realized that gravity wins.

In recent decades, I have tried to live a healthy lifestyle. I used to jog and now I walk. I ride my bike in the warmer seasons of the year. I have tried to eat a healthy diet, with a few exceptions.

I have never met a doughnut I didn’t like. Diet and exercise can slow the process, but eventually we all go the way of all flesh.

An octogenarian once said, “There are three things that happen to you when you get old. You lose your eyesight and hearing; I can’t remember what the third one is.” A realistic and healthy perspective on life and death can be therapeutic.

COVID-19 and the fear of death have manipulated our society. No one wants to die. Anybody who says they have no fear is either a fool or a liar. Reasonable steps to avoid danger are proper. Nonetheless, a morbid fear of the reality of our ultimate demise can rob us of life even before death.

Gravity does win. In the recent movie about Fred Rogers, when speaking about death, he said, “Anything we can talk about we can manage.” If we never come to grips with our mortality, we will neither live well nor die well.

Ken Barnes.

Mechanicsville.

