Language proficiency
takes time to master
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In her recent Letter to the Editor, “Overcoming the language barrier is up to the individual,” Beverly McCullough argued that while living in France, her family needed no special assistance to learn French. Logically then, immigrants have no excuses for not learning English on their own when they come to the United States. They should not have to ask for translation services to learn about COVID-19.
I suspect that her family had acquired a high level of literacy in their first language (English) before they arrived in France, which made learning French as a second language easier and faster. Immersion in the second language was a good solution for them.
But, many immigrants have not acquired literacy in their home country before arriving in America because they had no opportunity. In fact, suppression of literacy often is a weapon to keep people powerless. These immigrants start at a low — or no — level of literacy. They will need translators until they acquire enough literacy to fend for themselves.
Eventually, they no longer will need translation services. But the journey between the place where everything is new and confusing and the place where proficiency is achieved is longer for those who start with less.
Judy Richardson.
Midlothian.
