Potts mourns loss of
friend, great journalist
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia lost a true Hall of Famer when Bill Millsaps passed away. Bill and I were great friends for more than 50 years. He and I went back all the way to 1965 when we were both covering the O’Sullivan Open — an LPGA event in Winchester. I was sports editor of The Winchester Star, and I didn’t know a thing about golf then and still don’t. Bill was so patient explaining what a birdie, eagle, etc. meant.
Later, when I was the assistant athletic director at the University of Maryland, we had the privilege of being courtside to view some of the greatest Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament games of all time. The game that superseded them all was the 1974 overtime battle between NC State and Maryland, which the Wolfpack won on their way to the national championship.
Bill was a great journalist, both in sports and as the managing editor of The Times-Dispatch. He was fair, talented and insightful. He could spot a phony a mile away. He supported me for governor in 2005 and was a true friend. His accomplishments and character will stand the test of time.
Thanks for the memories, Bill. To Nancy, his family and his many friends, I share your loss.
Russ Potts.
Former state senator, 27th District of Virginia.
Winchester.
