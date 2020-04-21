Reduce paper product use

to conserve supply, trees

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the arrival of the annual Earth Day celebration — and under our current circumstances — now is a good time to rethink how we use paper products. I realize that there has been a shift in supply and demand for toilet paper, paper towels and the like; there’s a greater demand for smaller rolls at home and fewer industrial-sized rolls. However, there are things we can do to conserve so we’re not so desperate for that next 12-pack of paper products. Try not to reach for a paper towel for every spill or cleaning job but use a sponge or dishrag instead, then rinse it out. Use a real towel to dry your hands. A bit more challenging might be using an old-fashioned handkerchief to wipe your nose and then throw it in the wash. Try using a little less of any paper product and save a tree this Earth Day.

Mary Davis.

Henrico.

