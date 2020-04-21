Let medical experts
do the talking
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Much of the fear, confusion and misunderstanding regarding COVID-19 would be dramatically reduced if politicians, including President Donald Trump, and all reporters would stick to medically verifiable facts. At press conferences, the overwhelming majority of presenters should be medical professionals, and the politically biased bureaucrats lacking medical knowledge or training should remain silent. Virginia should be thankful that Gov. Ralph Northam generally has adhered to this premise and avoided using a national crisis for his own political gains. Well done, Gov. Northam.
Robert B. Moffett Jr.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Robert B. Moffett Jr.,
Great Letter. Northam has done a great job of letting the facts dictate policy. Unlike the nightly campaign/Klan rally from Trump. I make myself watch those briefings and they are agonizing.....Trump never met a lie he didn't embrace. I did notice that all of a sudden he stopped promoting hydroxychloroquine after it was revealed that more of the people who took it died...Imagine that...Science...https://apnews.com/a5077c7227b8eb8b0dc23423c0bbe2b2 Now we have the protestors demanding that we open the economy...Now..They demand...No matter that more people will die...They need mani pedi's and haircuts....This is the current Republican Party...They have to be beaten at the ballot box and sent back to the political wilderness to contemplate their sins.
Thank you, Mr. Moffett, for a well reasoned letter. Unfortunately a president who shall not be named has hijacked just about every one of those sessions and turned them into informercials chock-full of questionable and garbled election chatter. Let Fauci, Brix, Redford, and other professionals tell us what we need to know, tell politicians to put a sock in it. Shunt them to the side and let them hold political rallies, all the while practicing social distancing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.