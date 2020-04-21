Let medical experts

do the talking

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Much of the fear, confusion and misunderstanding regarding COVID-19 would be dramatically reduced if politicians, including President Donald Trump, and all reporters would stick to medically verifiable facts. At press conferences, the overwhelming majority of presenters should be medical professionals, and the politically biased bureaucrats lacking medical knowledge or training should remain silent. Virginia should be thankful that Gov. Ralph Northam generally has adhered to this premise and avoided using a national crisis for his own political gains. Well done, Gov. Northam.

Robert B. Moffett Jr.

Richmond.

