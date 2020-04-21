Parnell's enthusiasm
for baseball contagious
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would like to add my thank you and appreciation for Todd "Parney" Parnell to that of RTD Managing Editor Mike Szvetitz in his wonderful article on Parnell in the Sunday paper.
Parnell's contributions to baseball and to our community go far beyond anything ever seen in Richmond before his arrival. As an 8-year-old, I began my love of local baseball when my dad took me out to Mooers Field to watch the Richmond Colts, who were, as I recall, a Class B team. He explained the game down to every detail and I learned to keep a box score at home when the games were broadcast on the radio.
Going forward, we had Parker Field and The Diamond, home to the Virginians and the Braves, but no one ever sparked a love of baseball like my dad had until Parnell came along. His knowledge, enthusiasm and dedication are contagious and are what make our baseball experience so much fun.
Keep up the good work, Parney, and if I'm ever asked the age-old question of whom would I choose to be stranded with on an island, it would certainly be you.
Lyn O'Ferrall.
Richmond.
