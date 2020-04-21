Pause over Keydet victory

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The reprint of a Bill Millsaps column from 1976 ("Keydets carry commonwealth") in the Saturday RTD brought to mind a sports telecast two days after the column originally ran: "With their victory over DePaul, VMI advances to the next round in the NCAA Tournament. Let's think about that."

The reporter looked into the lens of the camera without saying a word for about three seconds before continuing, "In other news today ..."

Unbelievable.

Bolling Williamson.

White Stone.

