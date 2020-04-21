Pause over Keydet victory
stayed with sports fan
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The reprint of a Bill Millsaps column from 1976 ("Keydets carry commonwealth") in the Saturday RTD brought to mind a sports telecast two days after the column originally ran: "With their victory over DePaul, VMI advances to the next round in the NCAA Tournament. Let's think about that."
The reporter looked into the lens of the camera without saying a word for about three seconds before continuing, "In other news today ..."
Unbelievable.
Bolling Williamson.
White Stone.
