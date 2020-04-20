Thiessen off the mark

on freedom as antidote

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In Marc Thiessen’s recent opinion column, he concludes with, ”The antidote to the coronavirus is freedom.” Freedom is not the antidote. An immediate, comprehensive and coordinated response on the national level is (or could have been) the antidote. Our country rightfully relishes its many freedoms, but we will continue to suffer unnecessary tragic losses, both in lives and economic well-being, because our nation’s administration failed to properly lead when the first signs of this biological threat became known. Now we are free to endure COVID-19’s pain.

George S. Davis.

Richmond.

