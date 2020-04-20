Thiessen off the mark
on freedom as antidote
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Marc Thiessen’s recent opinion column, he concludes with, ”The antidote to the coronavirus is freedom.” Freedom is not the antidote. An immediate, comprehensive and coordinated response on the national level is (or could have been) the antidote. Our country rightfully relishes its many freedoms, but we will continue to suffer unnecessary tragic losses, both in lives and economic well-being, because our nation’s administration failed to properly lead when the first signs of this biological threat became known. Now we are free to endure COVID-19’s pain.
George S. Davis.
Richmond.
Mr. Davis is correct. Much pain and suffering could and should have been avoided had our federal government made the necessary preparations when we knew the virus was on the way. Other nations did and will weather this storm with much less loss of life. But Trump downplayed the possibility of an epidemic, he ignored the urgent calls of our able professionals, and now we have the world’s highest incidence of infection and death. And our economy is taking a horrible beating. Thank you, Stable Genius.
PS: Are we tired of winning yet?
Marc is a FASCIST of the highest order and like all FASCISTS they ***SELL*** their dictatorial brand of right wing lunacy with the promise of more FREEDOM and LIBERTY... Then once in power FREEDOM and LIBERTY get taken away... These people are bait 'n switch artists... ~~~ Bob
Good Letter. We are where we are and now must deal with the pain and suffering. Running around wailing freedom won't help. Science will help....Invoking the Defense Production Act to bring thousands of labs making millions of test kits is needed. I just watched the Trump campaign rally/CV19 briefing and it was more smoke and mirrors combined with a lot of self congratulating.....We'll get through this via Governors and Mayors. The federal government under Trump is useless...
