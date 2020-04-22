Eliminating roadblock

to voting a positive step

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent Letter to the Editor, correspondent Jeb Hockman wrote about his confusion regarding the elimination of the photo ID requirement for voting and stated that he was “awaiting an explanation” for the recently signed legislation. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, 11% of American citizens do not possess a government-issued photo identification. When this statistic is broken down by race, the discrimination aspect of requiring a photo ID becomes clear. Up to 25% of African Americans do not have a government-issued photo ID, compared to 8% of whites. Some of these citizens might seek a photo ID, but do not have the necessary documents and must pay a large fee. There are many members of our community who have been systematically deprived of voting opportunities for far too long. I am thankful that our legislators have worked to further strengthen our democratic processes by getting rid of discriminatory roadblocks to voting.

Claire Sharp.

Moseley.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email