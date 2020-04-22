Freedom, responsibility

must balance each other

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent protests against stay-at-home orders call to mind a notion advanced by Viktor Frankl in his book "Man’s Search for Meaning." Frankl recognized that liberty must be tempered with responsibility. To that end, he recommended that the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor be counterbalanced with a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast. Frankl, whose experience as a Holocaust survivor led him not only to value liberty but also to explore the meanings of a civilized existence, wrote:

"Freedom, however, is not the last word. Freedom is only part of the story and half of the truth. Freedom is but the negative aspect of the whole phenomenon whose positive aspect is responsibleness. In fact, freedom is in danger of degenerating into mere arbitrariness unless it is lived in terms of responsibleness."

In a country where liberty is revered, individuals should recognize that their responsibility to society rises at least to the level of their freedom to do as they please.

James P. Wheeler.

Richmond.

