Freedom, responsibility
must balance each other
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent protests against stay-at-home orders call to mind a notion advanced by Viktor Frankl in his book "Man’s Search for Meaning." Frankl recognized that liberty must be tempered with responsibility. To that end, he recommended that the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor be counterbalanced with a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast. Frankl, whose experience as a Holocaust survivor led him not only to value liberty but also to explore the meanings of a civilized existence, wrote:
"Freedom, however, is not the last word. Freedom is only part of the story and half of the truth. Freedom is but the negative aspect of the whole phenomenon whose positive aspect is responsibleness. In fact, freedom is in danger of degenerating into mere arbitrariness unless it is lived in terms of responsibleness."
In a country where liberty is revered, individuals should recognize that their responsibility to society rises at least to the level of their freedom to do as they please.
James P. Wheeler.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.