Give retiring teachers
chance to say goodbyes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It appears there are going to be countless disappointments for retiring school teachers and graduating seniors in June.
What brings this to mind is a recent front-page story by the RTD's Justin Mattingly. He wrote about Cathy Phillips Beshel, a teacher at Peasley Middle School in Gloucester, and her retirement in June after 42 years in the classroom.
The headline tells the story: “I don't think anybody wanted to go out like this." And the deck headline says the rest: “School closures bring abrupt end to careers of the retiring teachers.”
Not only are the retirees missing an opportunity to celebrate their departure in a festive social setting, but they also are missing the chance to say their goodbyes to their students as well their co-workers.
I hope when schools are reopened that plans will be considered to honor the retiring teachers and that they will be invited to have one more trip down school halls to meet and greet those students they left behind before they had the opportunity to say “Goodbye.”
Joseph Covolo Jr.
Midlothian.
