Ingramettes' story

ray of light in dark times

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The “Legend of the Ingramettes" story on the Sunday Culture section front made me want to belt out gospel tunes and start clapping. In the midst of a pandemic, Bill Lohmann’s story about this Richmond family of gospel singers reminds us of what is good in the world: music, faith, courage and talent.

For five decades, the group was led by Maggie Ingram, who was pulled out of school in the third grade to pick cotton and wound up earning an honorary doctorate in music. Maggie Ingram later gave back to the Richmond community, delivering free food to the needy and starting a program for family visits to prisons.

Her daughter, Almeta Ingram-Miller, who now leads The Legendary Ingramettes, said of her mother, “We ought to take away from this a heightened sense of how humanity is connected and how we’ve got to look out for each other” — an inspiring message, especially during these difficult times.

After reading this well-reported story, I listened to the Ingramettes' newly released album and started singing around my house on a sunny spring morning. Thank you for bringing some light into the darkness of these challenging times.

Roberta Oster,

Communications Director,

Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email