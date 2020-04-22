People helping others
shows American spirit
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Americans are showing that they are people willing to help others. It is happening everywhere, from people making face masks for others to inventing connectors to make the masks more comfortable. Neighbors are helping other neighbors with shopping needs. Businesses are adapting: Grocery stores remain open and have added protection for employees and customers with one-way aisles and special hours for seniors. Restaurants have found ways to deliver food to customers as well as sending food to the people working in critical jobs. Many with the financial capability are donating to efforts to help others. Some landlords are canceling rent while some members of the community are paying rent for those in an apartment complex that has meaning to them. Others have made donations of time and money to various causes. Companies are modifying production facilities to create needed products for protection and care. There are many other examples, so it’s clear to me that people helping others is showing the American spirit.
Greg Lloyd.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.