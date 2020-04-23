Leave Tolkien classic

out of political analysis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the editorial reprinted from The Roanoke Times on April 19, I quote J.R.R. Tolkien from his foreword to the second edition of "The Lord of the Rings": “I cordially dislike allegory in all its manifestations, and always have done so since I grew old and wary enough to detect its presence. I much prefer history — true or feigned — with its varied applicability to the thought and experience of readers. I think that many confuse ‘applicability’ with ‘allegory,’ but the one resides in the freedom of the reader, and the other in the purposed domination of the author.”

Call me a crank, but please — when trying to be clever — leave Tolkien alone. "The Lord of the Rings" is a timeless classic, not some pamphlet that can be used to discuss the role of government in this age of political infantilism.

Charles McCauley.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email