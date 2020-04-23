Leave Tolkien classic
out of political analysis
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the editorial reprinted from The Roanoke Times on April 19, I quote J.R.R. Tolkien from his foreword to the second edition of "The Lord of the Rings": “I cordially dislike allegory in all its manifestations, and always have done so since I grew old and wary enough to detect its presence. I much prefer history — true or feigned — with its varied applicability to the thought and experience of readers. I think that many confuse ‘applicability’ with ‘allegory,’ but the one resides in the freedom of the reader, and the other in the purposed domination of the author.”
Call me a crank, but please — when trying to be clever — leave Tolkien alone. "The Lord of the Rings" is a timeless classic, not some pamphlet that can be used to discuss the role of government in this age of political infantilism.
Charles McCauley.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ok - you're a crank.
But seriously, you're in good company... I have it on good authority that I can be a tad contrarian on occasion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.