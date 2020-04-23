Dogs running amok in parks
can ruin day out for others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to correspondent Rebecca Oliver for calling out irresponsible dog owners who let their dogs run off-leash at Bandy Field. Off-leash dogs are a common problem in Richmond's Bryan Park as well. On nearly any day, dogs of all shapes and sizes can be found running free in the park's woods, nature trails, azalea gardens and soccer fields. I like dogs but not all people do, and free-running dogs — especially large ones — can threaten walkers, joggers, cyclists and parents with young children strolling in the park. I often see people let multiple dogs (including several Great Danes) run free in the park and they do not pick up their pets' waste. To be clear, city ordinances state it's against the law for unleashed dogs to be in any city park and for dog owners to fail to remove pet waste from public or private property. Bryan Park is not a dog park; signage there plainly states dogs must be on a leash. Yet, as Oliver has experienced at Bandy Field, the scofflaws "ferociously defend" their desire to break the law. When I have asked dog owners in Bryan Park to please leash their pets, I am ignored, told to mind my own business or angrily cussed out. My calls to the city's animal control office are not returned.
Clearly, irresponsible dog owners are a problem in more than one area park.
Chuck Epes.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.