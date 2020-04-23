Reader finds solace
in his music collection
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The news can be overwhelming. The coronavirus pandemic has so many unknowns wrapped up in it, there are times when we lose the hope of normalcy. Sometimes we need to let go, let the forces greater than ourselves take the wheel and let ourselves drift away in a good book or a favorite musical arrangement. I found myself digging into the musical catalog of John Prine after hearing of his death this past week, ironically from complications of COVID-19. His 50 years of music range from the whimsical humor of down-home folk to the sadness and despair of ordinary, everyday life. If you want to get away from it all, I suggest going outside on a clear moonlit night, lie back, gaze at the sky and imagine the hope for the world that is greater than we are. To quote Prine from "Quiet Man": "Oodles of light/ what a beautiful sight/ both of God's eyes are shining tonight/ rays and beams of incredible dreams/ and I am the quiet man."
Rob Hart.
Midlothian.
