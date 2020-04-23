Rein in city spending

in both hard and good times

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The coronavirus pandemic is putting so many people out of work and eliminating their sources of income. One of the casualties of this is the hit on tax income for Richmond. The city will be hit hard by huge reductions, particularly in sales and meals taxes. We realize that somehow we all — the city included — will get through this. Not so long ago, in the good times, wasn’t the city begging for more money even when tax revenues were at an all-time high? Didn’t city officials say they didn’t have enough money for schools and salary increases? Didn’t the city recently increase the meals tax? Wasn’t it not so long ago that city officials said they didn’t have enough money to mow grass in our parks and city-owned properties? This all makes me realize that the city government is an open pit for our taxpayers’ money. City officials never seem to have enough. For these reasons, the city's citizens and taxpayers need to keep a tight rein on all government officials. We need to make them realize that the money they collect from us is hard-earned and not the panacea for funding their pet projects. They need to spend our money wisely.

William Wood.

Richmond.

