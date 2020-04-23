This is not the time
for Sisyphus leadership
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world much devastation with a climbing death rate, grocery product hoarding and a lack of community closeness. It also has given us many people who, through their selfless acts, have proved to be heroes.
This certainly is not a time for gazing into a crystal ball, asking questions of an old-school Magic 8-Ball or drawing plans on an Etch A Sketch. It's a time for forgetting our differences and using our hands the way we all learned to as children — by turning our palms upside down, entwining our fingers and building a church for all the people of the world.
Instead of the usual Sisyphus style of leadership, where politicians waste energy rolling the same boulder up the same hill and obtaining the same results every time, we have the opportunity for a different leadership style that would provide better ways of building bridges for a world of togetherness.
I'm neither a Republican nor a Democrat, but this election year, I'll vote for the candidate I believe would be the architect for creating that new leadership style.
Rick Knight.
Henrico.
