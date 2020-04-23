This is not the time

for Sisyphus leadership

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world much devastation with a climbing death rate, grocery product hoarding and a lack of community closeness. It also has given us many people who, through their selfless acts, have proved to be heroes.

This certainly is not a time for gazing into a crystal ball, asking questions of an old-school Magic 8-Ball or drawing plans on an Etch A Sketch. It's a time for forgetting our differences and using our hands the way  we all learned to as children — by turning our palms upside down, entwining our fingers and building a church for all the people of the world.

Instead of the usual Sisyphus style of leadership, where politicians waste energy rolling the same boulder up the same hill and obtaining the same results every time, we have the opportunity for a different leadership style that would provide better ways of building bridges for a world of togetherness.

I'm neither a Republican nor a Democrat, but this election year, I'll vote for the candidate I believe would be the architect for creating that new leadership style.

Rick Knight.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email