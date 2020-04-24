Face inconvenient truth
of pandemic's impact
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Although the movie "An Inconvenient Truth" was about climate change, it just as easily could have been about the substantial impacts on the world and, in particular, American society by COVID-19. What many don’t realize is that it’s likely these substantial impacts will be enduring ones. While all are anxious to open up society, the inconvenience of a second pandemic wave should not be denied whenever society resumes. Until a COVID-19 vaccine is available, the economy will be constrained; that’s not opinion or conjecture, that’s an inconvenient truth.
Richard Barnes.
Midlothian.
