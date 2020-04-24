Face inconvenient truth

of pandemic's impact

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Although the movie "An Inconvenient Truth" was about climate change, it just as easily could have been about the substantial impacts on the world and, in particular, American society by COVID-19. What many don’t realize is that it’s likely these substantial impacts will be enduring ones. While all are anxious to open up society, the inconvenience of a second pandemic wave should not be denied whenever society resumes. Until a COVID-19 vaccine is available, the economy will be constrained; that’s not opinion or conjecture, that’s an inconvenient truth.

Richard Barnes.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email