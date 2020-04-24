Keep funds flowing
to foster care system
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During this pandemic, many who comfortably work from home are wondering when their lives will return to normal. I ask: What about our youth in foster care? For our youth in care, what happens to their journey to permanency? In March, there were 5,617 youth in care and 32% of them were working toward a goal of adoption, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services website. The stay-at-home order should not come between these young people and finding their forever home.
Title IV-E of the Social Security Act provides funding for young people who age out of the system without reaching permanency, as well as financial assistance to state agencies and families who participate in kinship care and adoption. This money is crucial to families being able to provide for the youths in their care, as well as the agencies that provided for them prior to adoption. While Gov. Ralph Northam is calling for the trimming of agency budgets, I worry about those who are working from home so diligently to provide permanency to these young people, as well as the families who are providing safe and nurturing homes to them. We must ensure that our workers and families are being appropriately compensated during this public health crisis.
With many courts continuing hearings until at least the end of April, what does this mean for young people and families trying to achieve permanency? Agencies need to protect families receiving IV-E funding and work with the courts to create a plan to keep cases moving. Agencies, families and the courts need to be innovative and flexible during this time to keep hearing cases and promote permanency for our most vulnerable populations. COVID-19 has halted many aspects of our lives; it should not halt the right to a forever home.
C. Hanna.
Richmond.
