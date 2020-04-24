Positive content gave

reader a needed boost

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Rah! Rah! Rah! — for the cheerleaders among us at this difficult time in our nation and world.

Thursday's RTD Opinions editorials and positive Letters to the Editor were a special ray of sunshine on an overcast day.

Much of today’s news is focused on grim statistics and adverse outcomes related to the pandemic — and rightfully so. Amid this truth and pain, our cheerleaders give us much needed hope.

Rah! Rah! Rah!

Al Schalow.

Midlothian.

